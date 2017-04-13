Happy Birthday Al Green

Albert Greene, better known as Al Green or Reverend Al Green is 71 today. He’s given us great hits like “Tired of Being Alone”, “I’m Still In Love With You”, “Love and Happiness” and his signature song, “Let’s Stay Together”. Green was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. He’s on the Rolling Stone list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, ranking at No. 66.

Happy Birthday!

