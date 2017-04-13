Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Al Green

Jodi Berry
USA - 2009 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Albert Greene, better known as Al Green or Reverend Al Green is 71 today. He’s given us great hits like “Tired of Being Alone”, “I’m Still In Love With You”, “Love and Happiness” and his signature song, “Let’s Stay Together”. Green was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. He’s on the Rolling Stone list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, ranking at No. 66.

Happy Birthday!

Photos