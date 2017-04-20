We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday

Today, April 20th, would have been Luther Vandross’ 66th birthday.

What do you love most about this amazing singer?

His amazing voice, his songwriting, his work as a producer, his endearing personality, his incredible live performances?

For me, it’s all of the above.

I never met Luther in person, but spoke with him on the phone when he launched his incredible “Power of Love” album. Luther was jovial, warm, kind and very appreciative of the support from fans and radio stations across the country.

Born Luther Ronzoni Vandross, he sold over twenty-five million albums and won eight Grammy Awards including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance four times. A year before his death, he won four Grammy Awards in 2004 including the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for the track “Dance with My Father”.

We Miss You Luther. Happy Birthday!!!

Here’s one of my favorite Luther Vandross videos.

