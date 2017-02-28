W.E. Content
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Vendor Application

Join us April 22 for Women’s Empowerment 2017! For over 20 years Women’s Empowerment has been the leading event for women and families in the Triangle. Each year a sold out crowd of women, children – and yes, even men – come to hear our speakers who have included TD Jakes, NeNe Leakes, Tyra Banks, Michael Baisden and more! We have some of the biggest names in the business come to perform and workshops that help attendees live healthier lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.

Women’s Empowerment is not just a great opportunity for businesses, it’s also a great opportunity for your business!

Want to be a vendor at Women’s Empowerment 2017?

Download your vendor application now!

Vendor Application

