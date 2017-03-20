Keith Sweat “Tonight” Hot or Not

The “OG” of R&B Keith Sweat brings it with his 12th studio album, “Dress to Impress.” Sweat joins forces with his former proteges, Silk to deliver a sexy ballad and heartwarming lyrics on the track “Tonight”.

Waiting, waiting patiently girl/Oh, oh, you love that/Cause tonight is the night.

Your Thoughts?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: