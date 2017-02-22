Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed A Cheat Day In Relationships?

Dating & Social Development Coach Eddie Fews opens up about the way men view monogamy and commitment.

4 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The topic of ‘hall passes’ for men makes a lot of women defensive—with the whole idea seeming like an ‘out’ for men who can’t commit to monogamy.

Eddie Fews, Dating & Social Development Coach based in NYC, argues that people should have the flexibility to have the relationship they desire, as long as the expectations are established before monogamy. This applies for both men and women

“If you agree to be in a monogamous, committed relationship, that’s the agreement you made. But the conversation should be had before the relationship begins  so there are no surprises later on.”

But he holds firm to the idea that mean and women are built differently, saying that “our biological order comes before the constructs of society were established.”

He makes the distinction that men want to be needed and women want to be needed.

“It’s very charming for a man if a woman can’t open the pickle jar and says, honey can you open this for me, it’s satisfies something in us so we feel needed.”

You can read more from Eddie Fews by visiting his website here.

RELATED LINKS

Turn Your Sex Life All The Way Up With Our 28 Days Of Sex Challenge

Can You Love More Than One Person At Once?

You Aren’t Alone: Research Says 1 In 13 Women Suffer Through Painful Sex

better sex , cheating , Relationships , sex

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed A Cheat Day In Relationships?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 4 hours ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 4 hours ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 4 hours ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 4 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 6 hours ago
What’s Up With Mike Epps: Arrested After New…
 10 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red…
 12 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 24 hours ago
Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To…
 1 day ago
Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 1 day ago
Feeling Old? Beautiful, Beautiful Zion Just Had A Baby
 1 day ago
Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod…
 1 day ago
Photos