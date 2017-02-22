Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep The Spark In Your Relationship

It takes more than love to keep a relationship hot—and these couples are proof of that. In this episode of Black love, our couples detail everything they do to keep their relationship sexy. After being together for years, Nica & Okai, Jen & Gary and Ben & Melinda, explain the ins and outs of their love and how their passion stays alive.

The group is totally candid about the hottest places they’ve had sex and the one thing their partner does to turn them all the way on.

You may pick up a few tips for your own relationship along the way.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

#Black Love

