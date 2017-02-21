Lauryn Hill Is a Grandmother

A Big Congrats to Lauryn Hill and her family!

Her oldest son Zion Marley, and his girlfriend welcomed their son Zephaniah into the world over the weekend. Hill hasn’t confirmed the birth, but grandfather Rohan Marley, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, took to social media to celebrate the baby’s arrival.

JAH RASTAFARI MORNING " In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.#ZEPHANIAH 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/DF6d4ftFU9 — ROHAN MARLEY (@Romarley) February 19, 2017

