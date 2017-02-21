DC’s African American History Museum Surpasses 1M Visitors

More than a million people have visited the National Museum of AFrican American History and Culture since it opened in Washington, DC. The Smithsonian says the museum ranks 10th among the Smithsonian’s 20 museums in attendance for 2016, the museum has only been open since late September.

Museum officials say visitors spent an average of more than six hours on the weekends, compared to seventy-five minutes to two hours at other museums.

Durham architect Phil Freelon helped shape the new African-American museum.

