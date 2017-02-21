Transitions Hair Solutions Specialize In 3D Hair & Scalp Restoration

2/21/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Donna Washington a Cancer of survivor and Danielle of Transitions Hair Solutions to talk about the 3D hair and scalp prosthetic service offered.

“It’s very natural. Most important for me, I don’t have to be concerned about the wig slipping or if it’s in the right location. It’s very worry free. The back portion is still my hair. My problems were on the front and the side,” Donna said.

