Awwwww. Toni Braxton Serenades Birdman For His Birthday

1 day ago

Karen Clark
Toni Braxton and Birdman

Source: Getty / Getty

Toni Braxton threw Birdman a birthday party in New Orleans during All-Star Weekend. The songstress even serenaded him with her rendition of Happy Birthday.

The two have never confirmed their relationship status.

Read More: Toni Braxton Got A Brand New Car From Her Rapper Boo

 

#PressPlay: #ToniBraxton sings Happy Birthday to #Birdman last night at his birthday party via. @iamz0

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Birdman , toni braxton

