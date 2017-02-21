Awwwww. Toni Braxton Serenades Birdman For His Birthday

Toni Braxton threw Birdman a birthday party in New Orleans during All-Star Weekend. The songstress even serenaded him with her rendition of Happy Birthday.

The two have never confirmed their relationship status.

#PressPlay: #ToniBraxton sings Happy Birthday to #Birdman last night at his birthday party via. @iamz0 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:29am PST

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:24am PST

