Surprise! Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl

1 day ago

Karen Clark
Today - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

Today Show host Hoda Kotb has adopted a baby girl! She’s named the baby Haley Joy. She said that she chose Haley after Halley’s Comet. She also wanted to stay with a name beginning with the letter H because her name is Hoda, her sister is Hala and her neice is Hannah.

 

The baby girl was born on February 14th and Hoda revealed the exciting news this morning on Today. 

 

Photos