Surprise! Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl

Today Show host Hoda Kotb has adopted a baby girl! She’s named the baby Haley Joy. She said that she chose Haley after Halley’s Comet. She also wanted to stay with a name beginning with the letter H because her name is Hoda, her sister is Hala and her neice is Hannah.
The baby girl was born on February 14th and Hoda revealed the exciting news this morning on Today.
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. Remember when the Prez danced to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”?5 of 11
6. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 9 of 11
10. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty 10 of 11
11. He gave us hope…11 of 11
