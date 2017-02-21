GET THE LOOK: Teyana Taylor Makes A Statement In A Vibrant La Perla Dress

Fade star Teyana Taylor attended the La Perla Show during New York Fashion Week looking completely stylish in La Perla’s Fjord Long Bi-Stretch Silk Dress. The Harlem native’s dress featured a vibrant mix of orange and blue colors with detailed, unique designs and featured a low cut v-line and a mid-slit that accentuated the dress’s curvy features. All of this made Teyana stand out for all the stylishly good reasons!

Kissy Time At The LaPerla Show 😍 A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Teyana looked hot in the dress, which also comes with a hot price tag for $4,620. She wore the beautiful dress with black strap heels.

Flawless! #TeyanaTaylor 😍 @teyanataylor A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

This look is definitely a cute look for Teyana. The colors of the dress bring out her golden brown complexion and perfectly matched hair!

If you want to grab this look for your next outing, check out what we picked out for those of you who want to splurge, spend or save.

SPLURGE

If you want to get a look similar to Teyana’s without diving too much into the funds (at least not $3,000 worth), check out this Fuzzi Vintage Floral Bodycon Dress for $580.00. You can there pair it with this lovely Rebecca Minkoff Love Crossbody-Black/Gold for $309.00 and top it off with CRISSY Black – Suede Heel for $795.00.

SPEND

For those of you beauties who want to spend some pocket money for your next soiree, this Andrea Morando Short Dress for $248.00 will give you that stretch-dress look like Teyana’s. You can wear the dress with Kate Spade Dakota Heels for $209.00 and get this ultra-cute GOLDEN GOOSE LOCK ENVELOPE CLUTCH for $125.00

SAVE

For the budget-conscious beauty, we have this sexy Jaded London IRIDESCENT SNAKE MINI DRESS $55.00 that shows off the body shape and Despina Black Pumps $40.00 that goes great with the dress. No look would be complete without this Black Ruche Faux Suede Clutch Bag $22.00 – currently on sale for only $12.00!

We never leave out our plus-size beauties! Check out this beautiful curve-flaunting number from Wear All with sizes up to 24. Get it for a steal at $49.60!

Step out with an awesome bodycon with designs on your next outing!

