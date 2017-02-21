‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

Source: Walter McBride / Getty
‘Today’
show host
Hoda Kotb
is celebrating a new addition to her family. Kotb called into the ‘Today’ show Tuesday morning to announce she had adopted a baby girl.
“She’s a Valentine’s baby. She is the love of my life,” Kotb said of her daughter, Haley Joy. “I didn’t know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen and here it is, happening to me.”
The new mommy also posted a loving announcement on her Instagram page. ‘Welcome to the family!’ her caption reads:
My girl #haleyjoy
A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on
Feb 21, 2017 at 6:13am PST
Kotb’s colleagues joined in the celebration, with Matt Lauer congratulating Kotb saying,
“This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You were made to be a mom.”
Congrats, Hoda!
SOURCE:
US MAGAZINE
