Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards

Source: Walter McBride / Getty


‘Today’ show host Hoda Kotb is celebrating a new addition to her family. Kotb called into the ‘Today’ show Tuesday morning to announce she had adopted a baby girl.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby. She is the love of my life,” Kotb said of her daughter, Haley Joy. “I didn’t know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen and here it is, happening to me.”

The new mommy also posted a loving announcement on her Instagram page. ‘Welcome to the family!’ her caption reads:

My girl #haleyjoy

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Kotb’s colleagues joined in the celebration, with Matt Lauer congratulating Kotb saying, “This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You were made to be a mom.”

Congrats, Hoda!

SOURCE: US MAGAZINE

RELATED LINKS

Wayment! Are Tamron Hall And Al Roker Out At The ‘Today Show’ To Make Room For Megyn Kelly?

Why Tamron Hall Left NBC: ‘She Wasn’t Going To Settle For Sitting On The Sidelines’

Tamron Hall Dedicates First Day Away From NBC To HIV/AIDS Charity

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 4 hours ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 4 hours ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 4 hours ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 4 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 6 hours ago
What’s Up With Mike Epps: Arrested After New…
 10 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red…
 12 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 24 hours ago
Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To…
 1 day ago
Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 1 day ago
Feeling Old? Beautiful, Beautiful Zion Just Had A Baby
 1 day ago
Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod…
 1 day ago
Photos