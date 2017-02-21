TJMS
Jordan Peele Wants ‘Get Out’ To Represent Blacks In Horror Films

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Writer/director/producer JORDAN PEELE on the set of Universal Pictures’ “Get Out,” a speculative thriller from Blumhouse (producers of “The Visit,” “Insidious” series and “The Gift”) and the mind of Peele. When a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation.

One half of the hilarious Key & Peele duo, Jordan Peele is behind the comedy thriller (yes, that’s a thing) Get Out, that follows the story of a young African-American man visitig his white girlfriend’s family estate and the evil twists and turns he experiences.

Jordan talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the concept and if there are any similarities between his in-laws and those in the film.

“It’s a thriller so this is kind of like the horror version of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner. I wanted to make a movie where everybody can scream but..I’ve got Lil Rel Howry in it whenever it gets on too tense. This is a genre we’ve been loyal fans of without representation.”

Get Out is in theaters everywhere Friday. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Entertainment , get out , Jordan Peele

