Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles showed off her toned melanin body for the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The famed member of the Final Five served some serious poses, reminding us of her amazing body and flexibility. No wonder she snatched all those gold medals in Rio!

The photoshoot, which she shared with fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, took place in Houston Texas; North Houston Skate Park and The Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. The 19-year old took shots where she has on a black bikini, in other pictures she’s wearing all white.

Big news: America's sweetheart @simonebiles will be featured in the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue. 😍

It’s clear to see there was plenty of room for Simone to stretch, twist, climb and balance like the true pro she is!

Congrats to Simone for an awesome photo-shoot!

