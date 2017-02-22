Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To Launch Her Lipstick Line

Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To Launch Her Lipstick Line

Gabby Douglas has set her sights on the beauty industry with this fun lipstick line.

1 day ago

Danielle Jennings
With the 2016 Rio Olympics firmly behind her, Gabby Douglas has focused her attention on becoming a mogul…a beauty mogul, that is. The multiple Olympic gold medalist has teamed up with cosmetics company Beauty Bakerie to launch her own line of fun and flirty lipsticks.

Gabby Douglas is setting out to prove life after being an Olympic champion is bright indeed. The first black woman to win the All Around gold medal in gymnastics, has teamed up with cosmetics brand Beauty Bakerie for a set of lipsticks that her fans are sure to love. Liquid lipsticks are everywhere these days, so it makes perfect sense that Gabby would want to enter the arena and put her own spin on things.

In the official announcement, Beauty Bakerie had nothing but positive things to say about Gabby and why she was the best choice as a spokeswoman for the brand. This is a major step in the right direction and could lead to many other opportunities in the industry.

The Beauty Bakerie statement reads:

When we found out Gabby was looking to create a beautiful line of lipsticks with a brand that carried the best liquid lipsticks (Ahem… did someone say Lip Whips?), we knew we’d struck gold! Gabby is a strong woman whose values, dedication, and poise has inspired so many of us to be and give the best version of ourselves in every situation. Her story epitomizes our better, not bitter, motto as difficulty and hardship has only made Gabby stronger while staying true to her sweet and lovable personality. Her gorgeous Lip Whip set was inspired with all these traits in mind along with Gabby’s knack for all things creative of course! 

Gabby went on to express her excitement at the lipstick launch, stating “I am so excited about this partnership with Beauty Bakerie! I have always wanted to have a lipstick line, and I’m honored to be able to partner with a brand that has an amazing product.”

You can take a look at a behind the scenes video promoting the lipstick launch BELOW:

 

