Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

If ever you doubted how done Karrueche is with Chris Brown, let this story serve as the nail in the coffin. According to TMZ, Karrueche filed for a restraining order against Chris after the Party singer allegedly told friends he would “kill” her and that if he couldn’t have her, no one could.
Chris said something similar in this social media video:
Karrueche also revealed, in a sworn statement, that Chris had punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs years ago.
Chris reportedly threw a drink at one of Karrueche’s friends recently, which led Karrueche to fear his behavior and seek a restraining order that requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from her, her brother and her mother.
Singer/ songwriter Kay Cola defended Karrueche, on Twitter, against #TeamBreezy fans who claimed Karrueche was lying.
Chris posted a cryptic video earlier today, asking his fans to “make sure you’re not listening to all this bullshit,” which could be in response to Soulja Boy’s claim Chris pulled out of their professional boxing match.
