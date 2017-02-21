Entertainment News
Feeling Old? Beautiful, Beautiful Zion Just Had A Baby

The oldest child of Lauryn Hill & Rohan Marley welcomed his own bundle of joy.

Now the joy of Lauryn Hill’s world is passed down to her grandson.

20 years since the release of her iconic album Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, which featured the ode to her unborn son, Zion, the eldest son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley welcomed his own child–Zephaniah.

Zion’s father, Rohan, greeted his grandson tweeting:

“In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack. JAH BLESSINGS ‘WE GIVE THANKS FOR LIFE. Welcome to Earth Little ZEPHANIAH NESTA.”

Congrats!

