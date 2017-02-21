Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Blue Ivy was chilling on a balcony in NOLA when she was spotted by some fans, but it’s her reaction that has the Internet laughing out loud.

The short clip of Blue is already being turned into a meme.

And the Internet is undefeated.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce, Jay Z &amp; Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Is Blue Ivy Carter About To Launch Her Own Beauty Line?

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy's Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

9 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy's Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Continue reading Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy's Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Beyonce , Blue Ivy , jay-z

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 4 hours ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 4 hours ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 4 hours ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 4 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 6 hours ago
What’s Up With Mike Epps: Arrested After New…
 10 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red…
 12 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 24 hours ago
Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To…
 1 day ago
Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 1 day ago
Feeling Old? Beautiful, Beautiful Zion Just Had A Baby
 1 day ago
Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod…
 1 day ago
Photos