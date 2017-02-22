Powerball Grows To 403 Million [Poll]

Are you thinking of joining a lottery pool or going it alone in the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing? The jackpot has reached $403 million making it the tenth largest in Powerball history.

The lucky player who matches all six numbers, can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment of $243.9 million or in an annuity paid out over 29 years. However, the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

Do you have a system for picking your numbers or let the computer pick your numbers?

If you win what’s the first thing you are going to do?



