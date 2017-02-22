Even Mo’ Money: Jay Z Launches A Venture Capital Fund In Technology

From starting a sports agency, Roc Nation Sports, to buying a music streaming service, the self-proclaimed best rapper alive, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, keeps the funds coming in, and is now going for the big, big bucks—technology investment.
NBC News reports that unnamed sources say that Carter will partner with venture capital firm Sherpa Capital, which has invested in companies like Uber, Airbnb and Slack, in a new technology-focused venture capital fund.
Jay Z will link with Roc Nation president Jay Brown in the new fund, his partner in previous angel investing activities including Uber’s Series B. Other investments have included JetSmarter, plus his involvement and stake in music streaming service Tidal.
There is yet an official word from Carter or Roc Nation.
SOURCE: NBC News
