UK lawmakers Slam Trump As ‘Racist & Sexist’ In Debate Over State Visit

More than 1.8 million people signed a petition to block Trump’s visit.

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Members of the British Parliament branded President Donald Trump a “racist and sexist” in their opposition to the prime minister’s invitation for an official state visit, The Guardian reports.

Prime Minister Theresa May continues to defend her invitation despite the demonstrations and warnings from British lawmakers that the visit would embarrass the queen.

During the three-hour Parliament debate, Trump was described as “petulant child” and had his intelligence questioned, the newspaper said.

They expressed horror and shock that Trump received a state visit invitation within the first few days of his presidency. CNN reported no other American president received a state visit in his first year in office.

Labour MP David Lammy said, “We didn’t do this for Kennedy, we didn’t do this for Truman, we didn’t do this for Reagan, but for this man … we say, ‘Please come and we will lay on everything, because we are so desperate for your company,’” CNN reported.

Lammy also suggested that making trade deals was the motive behind the invitation, which makes it appears that Britain has “abandoned all its principles.

 While lawmakers aired their concerns, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside to protest Trump’s visit. More than 1.8 million people have now signed a petition that calls on the prime minister to withdraw the invitation.

But Crispin Blunt, a conservative who chairs the foreign affairs committee, warned his colleagues that withdrawing the invitation at this point would embarrass the queen.

There were other conservatives who lined up to defend the visit. Adam Holloway said Trump’s Muslim travel ban was absurd, but he thinks it’s “rather refreshing” that a politician is keeping a campaign promise, The Guardian said.

SOURCE: The Guardian, CNN

