What’s Up With Mike Epps: Arrested After New Orleans Casino Fight

Is Mike Epps taking a page out of the Katt Williams’ playbook of having a meltdown in public?

Police in NOLA are looking for Mike Epps and another man after they skipped their arraignment, following an altercation over the weekend at a casino in New Orleans. The alleged victim says he was walking through the casino when he spotted the actor/comedian and said, “Oh, Mike Epps”. Epps allegedly got into an unprovoked altercation with a patron at the casino, after he asked Epps for an autograph.

Casino security called police after they allowed Epps and his group to leave. Epps and another man were released on $1,000 bail. However, they both failed to appear in court for their arraignment Tuesday morning and a warrant has been issued for their arrests.

Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of this so far there’s been no response from Epps’ camp.

