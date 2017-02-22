Why Is Cathy Hughes Nervous About ‘Media’?

The TV One premiere of Media doesn’t air until this weekend, but the buzz around the network’s original series started in 2016, when news of the movie was first announced. Radio One Founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes and her producing team explore the business and sometimes deadly secrets of the entertainment industry with an inside look at a family-owned communications business.
Ms. Hughes talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the similarities, if any, between the fictional TV family and hers, reveals why she’s nervous about the public’s reaction and explains how we’ll see the Jones’ back on our televisions — sooner than later!
Are the Jones’ anything like your family?
“When I do the Cathy Hughes story it’s going to be called the Cathy Hughes story. It’s totally far removed from me and Alfred. It’s about print and electronic media and all the things that go on in our industry.”
Media airs on TV One, Saturday, February 25th at 8p/7p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works
Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works
1. UsherSource:PR 1 of 16
2. Salt n PepaSource:Instagram 2 of 16
3. MC HammerSource:PR 3 of 16
4. PrinceSource:AP 4 of 16
5. Heavy D5 of 16
6. Natalie ColeSource:AP 6 of 16
7. Marvin GayeSource:AP 7 of 16
8. Debbie AllenSource:PR 8 of 16
9. OprahSource:AP 9 of 16
10. Aretha FranklinSource:AP 10 of 16
11. Diana RossSource:PR 11 of 16
12. Patti LabelleSource:PR 12 of 16
13. Halle BerrySource:PR 13 of 16
14. Denzel WashingtonSource:PR 14 of 16
15. Michael JordanSource:PR 15 of 16
16. Magic JohnsonSource:Instagram 16 of 16
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)