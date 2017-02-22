TJMS
Why Is Cathy Hughes Nervous About ‘Media’?

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Cathy Hughes 2013

The TV One premiere of Media doesn’t air until this weekend, but the buzz around the network’s original series started in 2016, when news of the movie was first announced. Radio One Founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes and her producing team explore the business and sometimes deadly secrets of the entertainment industry with an inside look at a family-owned communications business.

Ms. Hughes talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the similarities, if any, between the fictional TV family and hers, reveals why she’s nervous about the public’s reaction and explains how we’ll see the Jones’ back on our televisions — sooner than later!

Are the Jones’ anything like your family?

“When I do the Cathy Hughes story it’s going to be called the Cathy Hughes story. It’s totally far removed from me and Alfred. It’s about print and electronic media and all the things that go on in our industry.”

Media airs on TV One, Saturday, February 25th at 8p/7p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


 

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

