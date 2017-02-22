Donna Brazile Weighs In On Democratic National Convention Selection Process

2/22/17- Roland Martin talks to Donna Brazile about the selection of the new committee members in the Democratic party.
“It was a crucial moment in the party. The DNC was a victim of a cyber crime. We now know it was the Russians. What disturbed many of us is that what we found in the DNC was that we had to unify the party. This race is very competitive. It’s important that the Democratic party get back. We’ve got to go out and help people where they’re hurting.”
Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours