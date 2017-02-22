TJMS
Donna Brazile Weighs In On Democratic National Convention Selection Process

12 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
2/22/17- Roland Martin talks to Donna Brazile about the selection of the new committee members in the Democratic party.

“It was a crucial moment in the party. The DNC was a victim of a cyber crime. We now know it was the Russians. What disturbed many of us is that what we found in the DNC was that we had to unify the party. This race is very competitive. It’s important that the Democratic party get back. We’ve got to go out and help people where they’re hurting.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


Donna Brazile , Roland Martin

Photos