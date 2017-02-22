TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton Defends Trump’s Visit To African-American Museum?

2/22/17- Rev. Al Sharpton talks about Donald Trump’s visit to the African American museum and what it means for a President with his ego.

“It could be a time, if he is willing and wise, for him to say, looking at the history of African Americans and what we’ve been through, that one day he’ll be in that museum as the one who turned back the clock that President Obama did,” Sharpton said.

