Congresswoman Maxine Waters Calls Trumps Crew “A Bunch Of Scumbags”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is NOT playing around. Yesterday on MSNBC, Waters referred to those individuals from the Trump administration who have ties to Russia as “scumbags.”

THANK YOU Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Waters for saying the Trump-Russia alliance is about oil & for calling them 'a bunch of scumbags!' pic.twitter.com/bX66deRvAY — #RemoveTrump (@France4Hillary) February 22, 2017

