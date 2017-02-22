Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell

6 hours ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
NBA All-Star Game 2017

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Looks like Dem Babies have a new sibling!

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have welcomed a baby boy named Golden “Sagon” Cannon.

Read More: Nick Cannon Says He Lost NBC Hosting Gig Due To ‘N-Word’ Joke

 

 

 

13 Times Mahershala Ali Put The Hershey In Chocolate

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Mahershala Ali Put The Hershey In Chocolate

Continue reading Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell

13 Times Mahershala Ali Put The Hershey In Chocolate

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

brittany bell , nick cannon

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 4 hours ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 4 hours ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 4 hours ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 4 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 6 hours ago
What’s Up With Mike Epps: Arrested After New…
 10 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red…
 12 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 24 hours ago
Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To…
 1 day ago
Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 1 day ago
Feeling Old? Beautiful, Beautiful Zion Just Had A Baby
 1 day ago
Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod…
 1 day ago
Photos