Jermaine Dolly

5 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Women's Empowerment - Jermaine Dolly

Source: courtesy of Jermaine Dolly

Jermaine Dolly is a gifted singer/songwriter who is destined to make his mark singing God’s music with a mesmerizing new sound that is totally unique. His new single “You” is a refreshing anthem to Jesus that is compelling from the very first note. You was released on April the 11th 2015 and immediately cracked the charts coming in

“You” was released on April the 11th 2015 and immediately broke the charts coming in at number 3 on iTunes gospel charts and number 1 in trending, surpassing other artists including Trap Queen and Tailor Swift. “You” also made its way to the Billboard charts entering as number 5 on the digital Gospel charts and number 1 on the gospel inspirational charts.

In 2016 Dolly’s “YOU” spent 44 consecutive weeks on Billboards hot gospel song chart peaking at #7 and was in the top 10 for 20 plus weeks and on Billboards BDS radio reporting charts for 37 consecutive weeks and in the top 10 for 25 consecutive weeks.

Dolly is an independent artist on indie recording label, By Any Means Necessary. Together, with no major distribution or funding, they managed to make a mark in the Gospel genre.

Those that follow Dolly, know him as the funny guy on Instagram. Dolly is constantly posting hilarious videos that uplift and entertain.

Dolly toured the globe for six years singing background for his mentor Grammy Award winner, Tye Tibbett. Today as a solo artist, Dolly is forecasted to be one of the most celebrated artists of this generation and generations to come.

