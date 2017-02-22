Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hezekiah Walker is the visionary, founder and Senior Pastor of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle Churches in Brooklyn, New York and Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Pastor Walker shepherds a growing and

multi-cultural, flock of members varying in age, race and socio-economic backgrounds.

Born and raised in Brooklyn in the tumultuous Fort Greene public housing projects, he has risen to build and lead one of the greatest ministries in the Northeast.

Love Fellowship Tabernacle was birthed in November 1993, located at 2425 Pacific Street. The cradle of the Tabernacle’s humble beginnings began with only eight members. The church, located in the East New York section of Brooklyn, focused on the young adolescents in the community. As a result, many young people turned from a life of drugs, crime and sin because of Walker’s ability to preach, teach and “rightly divide” the Word of God without fear or reservation.

The need for souls to be saved was always a priority on the heart of Pastor Walker; so on Easter

Sunday 1996 Love Fellowship Tabernacle relocated to 464 Liberty Avenue. What had begun with only eight members had quickly blossomed to over 1,000 members.

The vision God gave to Pastor Walker was founded on the three “P’s:” Prayer, Preaching, and Praise. As he led the people of God into prayer and praise, he labored diligently in the preaching of the gospel to ensure that people of all ages received Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Walker’s ability to motivate, inspire and empower through the Word of God draws people from all walks of life to the Tuesday night prayer and Bible study, now known as the “Prayer Capital of New York City.” Presently, Pastor Walker and the church family are awaiting the construction of their new mega-church facility (The Kingdom Cathedral) to accommodate the overflow of souls.

