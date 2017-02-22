Entertainment News
Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

Don't come for him, unless he calls for you.

Omari Harwick’s persona outside of ‘Power’ may come across as a peaceful activist/poet, but it’s clear he has some Ghost in him.

The actor posed in a photo suited to a T with other A-list actors, including Aldis Hodge, Larenz Tate & Common, and a fan commented on the post with a little too much to say.

An IG user asked the actor “You bleaching your skin too?”

And Omari’s response was, well frank. James St. Patrick came out to check him.

“N*gga have you lost your mind??” he said to the fan. OOP!

Ballerific Comment Creepin—-🌾👀🌾 #OmariHardwick #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Photos