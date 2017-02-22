He Brags Different: Jay-Z To Launch Venture Capital Firm

Music and business mogul Jay Z is about to expand his assets even further.

Shawn Carter is launching a venture capital fund along with Roc Nation President Jay Brown, Business Insider reports.

The rapper turned business juggernaut has been investing in tech star ups since 2012—including an investment in Uber car service’s Series B, tech savvy luggage maker Away, and a private-jet startup, Jet Smarter.

And of course, the 47-year-old is also co-owner of Tidal streaming services.

It’s clear the husband, father of 1 (soon to be 3) and entrepreneur lives by his own lyrics, “Put me anywhere on God’s green earth, I triple my worth.”

SOURCE: Business Insider

