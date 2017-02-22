Entertainment News
Demi Moore Joins ‘Empire’

1 day ago

Empire is kicking up the heat. Demi Moore is the latest celeb to land a recurring role on the popular FOX show.

According to Deadline, Moore will make her debut on the season three finale when she will play a “take-charge” nurse who gets entangled in the Lyon’s web.

Moore will join recently announced additions Nia Long, Phylicia Rashad and Eva Longoria, who are also set to guest star in the Lee Daniels drama.

Empire returns March 22.

