Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats

20 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Many people practice yoga on a daily basis without really knowing the origins of the popular mediation method. Lisa Brown, founder of Lisa Brown’s Treasures & Gifts aims to increase knowledge of yogi enthusiasts with the launch of African themed yoga mats to enhance the mediation experience.

Lisa Brown's yoga mats

Source: Lisa Brown’s Treasures and Gifts / Lisa Brown


When Lisa refers to the term yoga, many assume it’s the practice referencing the meditation and stretching methods done in Asia. In actuality, Lisa is referring to Kemet Yoga, which originated in ancient Egypt. This type of yoga was done by the Egyptians for thousands of years before other forms of yoga around the world were formed. Lisa designed African themed mats to increase awareness about this little known fact.

Lisa Brown's yoga mats

Source: Lisa Brown’s Treasures and Gifts / Lisa Brown


I started off doing traditional yoga, thinking it came from India“, she explains. “I stumbled upon a book that talked about ancient practices of yoga and…I couldn’t believe that I didn’t know this information in terms of how we heal ourselves and how civilization began in Egypt.

Lisa Brown's yoga mats

Source: Lisa Brown’s Treasures and Gifts / Lisa Brown


The mats are eye catching and beautiful, from zebra skin pattern to blue based mats, accented with shapes of orange, purple and yellow designs – all African influence as Lisa has become inspired by African culture through friends and what she’s learned in adulthood. “I’ve always been interested in the African heritage, especially to know who I am.” Her site also includes workout gear such as King Tut stretch pants (those look really cool), gym bags, sweats and towels.

Lisa Brown's yoga mats

Source: Lisa Brown’s Treasures and Gifts / Lisa Brown


These unique items are sold exclusively on Lisa’s website, but be sure to place your order soon because her work has been noticed and is in high demand! When asked what other inspiring entrepreneurs should do in order to connect and get this kind of impact, Lisa simply responded, “Research, research, research! It wasn’t just about about the material aspect for me. I defiitely wanted to learn for myself what was out there, so you definitely want to do that.

Orders have poured in from individuals and organizations around the country. Be on the lookout as Lisa has also been invited to participate in the 2017 African Fashion Week in London. We’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, check out Lisa’s products on her Instagram  and Facebook pages.

DON’T MISS:

The Head Of The African Union Politely Checks The U.S. On Its Barbaric History Of Slavery

It’s That Okra! Study Finds That Black Immigrants Are Healthier Than African-Americans

February 21: This Day in Black History

6 Reasons Why Trying Beach Yoga At Least Once Makes You A Better Person

7 photos Launch gallery

6 Reasons Why Trying Beach Yoga At Least Once Makes You A Better Person

Continue reading 6 Reasons Why Trying Beach Yoga At Least Once Makes You A Better Person

6 Reasons Why Trying Beach Yoga At Least Once Makes You A Better Person


 

african mats , kemet yoga , mediation , wellness , yoga

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 6 hours ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 9 hours ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 15 hours ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 20 hours ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 20 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 20 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 1 day ago
We’ve Got The Keys To Skincare Success No…
 1 day ago
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 1 day ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 1 day ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 1 day ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 1 day ago
Photos