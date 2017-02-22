TIDAL & Sankofa Pay Homage To Trayvon Martin & Black History Month In ’17’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

TIDAL & Sankofa Pay Homage To Trayvon Martin & Black History Month In ’17’

The visual EP features songs from Raphael Saadiq, Ty Dolla $ign, Elijah Blake and Mali Music.

6 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

 

Jay-Z’s TIDAL streaming service and Sankofa.org, Harry Belafonte’s social justice organization, teamed up to release 17, a stirring visual EP in honor of Black History Month and the fifth anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death.

Martin, 17, was gunned down by George Zimmerman on February 26, 2012. He would have been 22 years old on February 5.

The project follows a 17-year-old Black boy named Jacobi Nelson as he travels throughout his day, ultimately leading to a shattering encounter with the police.

17, a prelude to a forthcoming full-length album, features Ty Dolla $ign’s “No Justice,” Raphael Saadiq’s “The Answer,” Elijah Blake’s “Hanging Tree” and Mali Music’s “Drama,” Billboard reports. Artists John Legend, Sting and Andra Day will lend their voices to the project, according to the outlet.

“Artists are the gatekeepers of truth and have a unique opportunity to instruct as well as entertain,” Belafonte said in a recent interview with Billboard. “17 is a powerful visual meant to shift the paradigm of racial bias and illuminate the prolific issue of the carnage besieging black and brown communities all across this country.” 

Belafonte executive produced the project, tapping filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz whom he previously collaborated with on Sankofa’s PSA “Against The Wall.”

SOURCE: Billboard

SEE ALSO:

Trayvon Martin’s Parents Eye Political Office Five Years After Shooting Death

Watch Sankofa’s Powerful Message Against Police Brutality Featuring Michael B. Jordan

Elijah Blake , Harry Belafonte , jay-z , Mali Music , raphael saadiq , sankofa , TIDAL , Trayvon Martin , Ty Dolla $ign

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading TIDAL & Sankofa Pay Homage To Trayvon Martin & Black History Month In ’17’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 4 hours ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 4 hours ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 4 hours ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 4 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 6 hours ago
What’s Up With Mike Epps: Arrested After New…
 10 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red…
 12 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 24 hours ago
Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To…
 1 day ago
Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 1 day ago
Feeling Old? Beautiful, Beautiful Zion Just Had A Baby
 1 day ago
Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod…
 1 day ago
Photos