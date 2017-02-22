Dylann Roof Planned To Shoot Up Another Black Church On The Day Of The Emmanuel AME Massacre: Report

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Dylann Roof Planned To Shoot Up Another Black Church On The Day Of The Emmanuel AME Massacre: Report

Recently released court documents show that the convicted murderer had another AME church in his GPS.

9 hours ago

News One Staff
Leave a comment

Dylann Roof, the convicted Charleston, S.C., church shooter stopped at another African Methodist Episcopal church on the night he killed nine at the Mother Emmanuel AME church, according to newly released court documents which cited his GPS data.

ABC News reports that on June 17, 2015, Roof left Mother Emmanuel and traveled to the Branch AME Church, about 30 minutes away.

He reportedly planned to open fire at a Bible study there, but Roof told FBI officials that he was “too tired” after the attack at the Emanuel AME church to continue shooting.

Defense attorneys, who are trying to save Roof from the death penalty, argued previously that there was no evidence to suggest that he planned to carry out a second church attack.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to death last month in a federal trial for the 2015 massacre. His attorneys are appealing that verdict.

SOURCE: ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death for AME Church Shootings

Dylann Roof Had A Black Church ‘Hit List’

 

Bethel AME , Charleston , charleston 9 massacre , Dylann Roof , Emmanuel AME Church , Emmanuel AME church shooting , South Carolina

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Dylann Roof Planned To Shoot Up Another Black Church On The Day Of The Emmanuel AME Massacre: Report

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 4 hours ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 4 hours ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 4 hours ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 4 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 6 hours ago
What’s Up With Mike Epps: Arrested After New…
 10 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red…
 12 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 24 hours ago
Gabby Douglas Teams Up With Beauty Bakerie To…
 1 day ago
Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 1 day ago
Feeling Old? Beautiful, Beautiful Zion Just Had A Baby
 1 day ago
Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod…
 1 day ago
Photos