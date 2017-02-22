Dylann Roof Planned To Shoot Up Another Black Church On The Day Of The Emmanuel AME Massacre: Report

Dylann Roof, the convicted Charleston, S.C., church shooter stopped at another African Methodist Episcopal church on the night he killed nine at the Mother Emmanuel AME church, according to newly released court documents which cited his GPS data.
ABC News reports that on June 17, 2015, Roof left Mother Emmanuel and traveled to the Branch AME Church, about 30 minutes away.
He reportedly planned to open fire at a Bible study there, but Roof told FBI officials that he was “too tired” after the attack at the Emanuel AME church to continue shooting.
Defense attorneys, who are trying to save Roof from the death penalty, argued previously that there was no evidence to suggest that he planned to carry out a second church attack.
The 22-year-old was sentenced to death last month in a federal trial for the 2015 massacre. His attorneys are appealing that verdict.
SOURCE: ABC News
SEE ALSO:
Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death for AME Church Shootings
Dylann Roof Had A Black Church ‘Hit List’
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech
1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”
2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”
3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”
4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”
5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”
6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”
7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”
8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”
9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”
10 of 10