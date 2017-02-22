Lifestyle
Hijab Hauteness: Halima Aden Featured On Cover Of CR Fashion Book

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
This week is really taking off for Halima Aden. The Hijab wearing model snagged the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 10 rocking her head cover and a Louis Vuitton bodysuit as she continues to break barriers.

The Somali beauty is also interviewed in the magazine, where she talks about self-love and a new outlook on the meaning of wearing a hijab. While being interviewed by legendary supermodel Iman (who is also from Somalia and her inspiration), Halima reflects on the reactions she’s received since making headlines. “I felt so proud of the media, because for a very long time they were pushing this negative image of Muslims.”

She also feels that the stereotype has to be broken when it comes to the perspective people have of women who wear a hijab. “Just look around you, there are Muslim women who wear it and Muslim women who don’t. We have to break the stereotype.”

First hijabi signed to IMG and she's black! #halimaaden

A post shared by chirizaan (@chirizaan) on

Halima was recently signed with mega modeling agency IMG Models and also walked her first runway for Kanye West’s Season 5 Yeezy show during New York Fashion Week. The teenager shows no signs of slowing down as the movement in diversity continues to grow. Check out the beautiful conversation between herself and Iman, here.

