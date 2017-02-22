Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cam Newton Giving Us Silk Swag At The Skating Rink?

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

NFL Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton was recently spotted roller-skating in Atlanta wearing a Versace Fantasia Silk short-sleeve shirt.

The $318 shirt had an intricate design of blue, black, white and gold colors with a hint of pink flowers around the collar and down the front. Oh, and let us not forget the Versace Medusa belt he’s also wearing which costs $525.

He then paired the silk shirt with a nice leather jacket and exchanged the roller skates for leather black shoes with gold straps, again Versace for about $669.

You all know Cam never fails to bring it when it comes to steppin’ out in the most fashionable (and interesting) way.

The wardrobe selection may be costly, but is he rocking it? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take a vote and let us know what you think!


DON’T MISS:

Cam Newton Sued For Reportedly Trashing Rental Home After Super Bowl Loss

Versace, Versace: Does This Fashion House Have A “Code” For Black Customers?

First Lady Michelle Obama Stuns In Rose Gold Versace Gown At Final State Dinner

14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

Continue reading 14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

black athletes , Black NFL quarterbacks , cam newton , versace

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 6 hours ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 9 hours ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 15 hours ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 20 hours ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 20 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 20 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 1 day ago
We’ve Got The Keys To Skincare Success No…
 1 day ago
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 1 day ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 1 day ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 1 day ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 1 day ago
Photos