Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson set numerous records in the music industry, many of which have yet to be broken. However, Rihanna finally managed to break the tie she shared with the King of Pop, which officially puts her ahead of him for the most Top 10 Singles by an artist.

Rihanna has a long track record of hit singles on the Billboard charts and now she has earned her 30Top 10 hit that has her one ahead of Michael Jackson’s 29 Top 10 singles. The Grio has further details about Rihanna’s musical milestone, including who she still has to beat if she wants that number one spot.

The full report states:

Rihanna has just earned her landmark 30th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with “Love on the Brain.”

With 30 Top Ten hits to her name, Rihanna is only bested by Madonna, with 38 hits, and the Beatles, with 34, for the most Top 10 hits. “Love on the Brain” has put her over the edge to break a tie with Michael Jackson as well, as the late King of Pop has 29 Top 10 hits as a solo artist.

Just as impressive is the speed with which Rihanna has reached the 30 hits landmark. Only the Beatles were faster, with five years, nine months and two weeks. Rihanna took ten years, seven months and two weeks.

Meanwhile Rihanna is pushing forward with her acting career. You can check her out in season five of A&E’s hit show Bates Motel playing the iconic role of Marion Crane from the film Psycho. She is also currently filming the all-female heist film Ocean’s Eight, set to hit theaters in the summer of 2018.

