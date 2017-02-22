Savannah State Cheerleading Squad Is First HBCU To Capture Title

News One
Savannah State Cheerleading Squad Is First HBCU To Capture Title

The Savannah State Tigers cheerleading squad won first place at CheerSport Nationals, marking the first time an HBCU squad has ever won.

1 day ago

Global Grind and NewsOne Staff
The Savannah State Tigers cheerleading squad recently won first place at CheerSport Nationals in Atlanta over the weekend, marking the first time an HBCU squad has ever won the title, according to the Savannah Morning News.

One of the young women on the all-Black squad says she and her teammates didn’t know they were making history on Sunday when the team captured the Level 4 Division, Open 4 category, writes the Morning News. A squad member, whose Twitter handle is @Gemyaa, tweeted “we were just having fun, working hard and making memories.”

It took the team just four years to make it to the top, Bossip notes. The Savannah State Tigers cheerleading squad debuted in 2013 at the CheerSport competition, when it finished eighth.

Congratulations to the team.

SOURCE; Savannah Morning News

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, <a href="http://newsone.com">NewsOne.com</a&gt; recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

Photos