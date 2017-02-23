Oh, Baby! Nick Cannon Welcomes Son; A ‘New Edition’ Is On The Way

2016 was a challenging year, as celebrity deaths were frequent and sometimes shocking. This year, though, there is much joy in celebrity world, as pregnancies and babies have been bountiful. Nick Cannon, already father to Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, now has three reasons to be thankful – the arrival of his son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may… https://t.co/G4qWNHt0ZX — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) February 22, 2017

But there’s more news in baby land. New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe and his wife, Shamari Fears-DeVoe, formerly in the group Blaque, announced that they are expecting their first child.

Happy Birthday to Me! God has blessed me tremendously and for that I am truly grateful. To… https://t.co/MAadWqhmhn — Shamari DeVoe (@ShamariDeVoe) February 22, 2017

PHOTOS: Nick Cannon Instagram, Shamari DeVoe Instagram

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.