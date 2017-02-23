TJMS
Oh, Baby! Nick Cannon Welcomes Son; A ‘New Edition’ Is On The Way

20 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
2016 was a challenging year, as celebrity deaths were frequent and sometimes shocking. This year, though, there is much joy in celebrity world, as pregnancies and babies have been bountiful. Nick Cannon, already father to Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, now has three reasons to be thankful – the arrival of his son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.

But there’s more news in baby land. New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe and his wife, Shamari Fears-DeVoe, formerly in the group Blaque, announced that they are expecting their first child.

PHOTOS: Nick Cannon Instagram, Shamari DeVoe Instagram

