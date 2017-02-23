Oh, Baby! Nick Cannon Welcomes Son; A ‘New Edition’ Is On The Way

2016 was a challenging year, as celebrity deaths were frequent and sometimes shocking. This year, though, there is much joy in celebrity world, as pregnancies and babies have been bountiful. Nick Cannon, already father to Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, now has three reasons to be thankful – the arrival of his son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.
But there’s more news in baby land. New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe and his wife, Shamari Fears-DeVoe, formerly in the group Blaque, announced that they are expecting their first child.
Celebrity Babies Due In 2017
1. Tori Spelling is expecting baby number 5Source:PR 1 of 7
2. Keisha Knight PulliamSource:PR 2 of 7
3. Janet JacksonSource:AP 3 of 7
4. The WilsonsSource:AP 4 of 7
5. Joseline HernandezSource:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Pink is pregnant with baby number 2Source:AP 6 of 7
7. Pharell and his wife are expecting baby 2Source:PR 7 of 7
