LISTEN: Phil Perry’s ‘Breathless’ Will Take You Away

Blackamericaweb.com and Shanachie Records invite you to get Breathless. Singer/songwriting Phil Perry has released his latest album and its definitely worth your ear time.

“I look for enough of myself in the song to be the vocal thought of the composer,” reflects Phil Perry. “It’s always about the music. Not me.”

Truly one of the greatest voices of our time, Perry’s vocal talents have been sought after by everyone from Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Anita Baker to Quincy Jones and Barbra Streisand, among others. It is no wonder why Down Beat Magazine once referred to Perry as the “Pavarotti of Jazz” and JazzTimes Magazine once declared that Perry “creates joyous, romantic magic.”

Phil Perry’s rich smooth tenor and unrivaled falsetto have set him in a class by himself. For Perry, who has been dubbed the “real deal” by the iconic Al Jarreau, his unique voice and approach to the music are simple.

“I try to always be me…I just sing. What comes out is what comes out. It’s just Me.”

Phil Perry’s new album, his 12th as a leader, Breathless, will leave you feeling just that. The singer explains, “Each of my 12 solo projects is a House where listeners go to HEAR the music, but while they are in there they also FEEL a lot of love – it’s Home Sweet Home.”

The allure of music grabbed Phil Perry at an early age. “Growing up I always knew that I wanted to be a singer,” he recalls. “I would watch and listen to all the great singers like Nat “King” Cole, Johnny Hartman, Arthur Prysock and Billy Eckstine. My mother listened to them while she cleaned the house.” The secret to Phil Perry’s longevity has not only been his incomparable voice but his ability to select the perfect material.

“When I make music, I try to convey the thoughts and concerns of anyone who hears it,” shares the singer. “We all have our journeys and sometimes we may find each other along the way.” For over four decades Phil Perry has provided the soundtrack for generations of fans. In the mid-1970s, Perry came to fame as a member of the revered soul group, The Montclairs, and subsequently as part of the duo Perry and Sanlin. The dynamic vocalist launched his solo career in 1991 with The Heart Of A Man, which featured an impressive re-make of Aretha Franklin’s “Call Me” which hit #1 on the R&B charts.

A proud father of four adult children, Phil Perry has often performed with his wife of thirty years, Lillian “Tang” Tynes, a notable vocalist who has toured with Ramsey Lewis, Eddie Kendricks, Norman Connors, and Philip Bailey. Lillian was discovered by Donny Hathaway and later became a busy studio vocalist and contractor in the Chicago music scene, recording albums and jingles with Hathaway, among many others.

“As my wife of 30 years, Lillian is much more than a wife. She’s my business partner, my confidant, my sounding board, my strength, and most of all a blessing,” shares Perry, who is a self-professed homebody. He just found one more reason to stay at home. “I’m setting up a home studio (my Christmas gift from Lill), and that will be a new experience for me – I mean dumping all of these songs out of my brain in my own home, rather than somewhere else…and believe me, there are dozens of songs stuck up in there. I hear them all the time, every part, every instrument – all at once. Sometimes it makes me look and act strange, but there is always music going on in my head!”

(Photos, Bio Information Courtesy Of Shanachie Records)

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: