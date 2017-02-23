ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s Ever Encountered Is From Black People

ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s Ever Encountered Is From Black People

Steele is clearly determined to make a permanent enemy of the black community.

20 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
2017 Miss America Competition - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in hot water once again for her comments involving black people and racism.

During a recent panel discussion on race, Steele reportedly revealed that her worst experiences with racism in America have been at the hands of black people because she is biracial, married to a white man and has biracial children.

She said:

There are times that I believe that we, as African Americans, can be hypocritical, and that is to not look ourselves in the mirror when we are saying certain things and blaming other groups for one thing when we are doing the exact same thing. … The worst racism that I have received, and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience. … But even as recent[ly] as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here, and it’s 99 percent from people with my skin color. But if a white person said those words to me, what would happen? … How do we, [with Christianity] as our foundation, address this honestly with each other and these communities? Because to me, if we don’t start with ourselves in any issue, how can you point the fingers at somebody else?

The comments come just days after Steele came under fire for dragging protesters of Trump’s immigration ban for inconveniencing people traveling:

While no one is debating one woman’s personal experience, Steele’s consistent negative attitude towards black people is hard to ignore. It seems whenever there is an issue that involves race, she makes it a point to make black people look like the villain.

What do you think of Steele’s comments?

Photos