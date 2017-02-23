Evening Minute: Savannah State Becomes First HBCU To Win National Cheerleading Award

#BlackGirlMagic: Savannah State Becomes First HBCU To Win National Cheerleading Award

Congratulations to Savannah State for being the 1st HBCU to win the National Championship at CheerSport. 🥇pic.twitter.com/zG6QwHrZqT — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 20, 2017

#BlackGirlMagic is in full effect!

The cheerleading team from Savannah State University is the first HBCU to win a national cheerleading championship. According to WJCL, the cheerleading squad, featuring 12 women and 1 man, wowed the competition over the weekend in Atlanta at the CheerSport Nationals.

“We have a lot of great members on this squad and a great program,” said Morgan Moore, SSU Sr. Cheerleader. “We just wanted to make sure to better it, improve it and make it the best we can, it’s just a great achievement for our squad and our school.”

Dathan Gooden, SSU Sr. Cheerleader added: “We’re all very proud. We wanted to bring this home because no one ever really saw us accomplish anything like that before or really know what we’re about, so just wanted to bring it home.”

This was Savannah State’s first appearance in the CheerSport Nationals since 2013

Muslim Activists Raise More Than $70,000 to Repair Vandalized Jewish Cemetery

Muslims raise over $91,000 for vandalized Jewish cemetery in Missouri https://t.co/XqhMsXoq1y pic.twitter.com/VXg43pFyQi — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 23, 2017

Two prominent Muslim activists joined together to raise more than $70,000 to repair a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis.

Vandals damaged over 150 tombstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City late Sunday or early Monday. Discovered by the end of Tuesday, a fundraiser started by high-profile activists Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi raised over $31,000 to repair it, surpassing its goal of $20,000, says RT.com.

“Through this campaign, we hope to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate, desecration, and violence in America,” the fundraising page on the site LaunchingGood reads.

“We pray that this restores a sense of security and peace to the Jewish-American community who has undoubtedly been shaken by this event.”

According to The Washington Post, El-Messidi wrote: “That story goes to show more than anything the humanity of the prophet. … We should bring the story to life here and show every person deserves to rest in peace. This is a great way to show respect and honor for our Jewish cousins.”

He added: “This is really a human issue. But out of this horrible election cycle, something beautiful has come out of it and [Muslims and Jews have] bonded together to support each other and stand up to this hate. Politics can get in the way of our basic humanity; I hope this breaks through all those walls, no pun intended, to help bring us closer together.”

Viral Photos Show Black Women Simply Unbothered By Police Intimidation

For Black History Month, filmmaker Matthew Cherry recently used Twitter to celebrate a history of bada$$, unbossed and unbothered Black women protesters who have encountered white police. According to Huffington Post , on Sunday, the director made a Black History Month collage that paid tribute to African-American women from all generations who were clear that they took “No” for an answer.

Take a look at the images that went viral:

Black women unbothered by the police: A Photo Series #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/n3XldzCUZ5 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 20, 2017

Add this image to the hall of fame as well pic.twitter.com/19e6w0Ff1M — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 20, 2017

