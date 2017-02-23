Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

‘Family Matters’ Alum Darius McCrary Accused of Holding Infant Daughter Over Boiling Water

8 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
2010 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Darius McCrary, who played the “goof ball” Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters is accused of horrifying abusive behavior against his wife and child. In court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, his wife Tammy Brawner, says that McCrary has hit her and “frequently throws things and breaks things in the house,” and in accused of holding his infant daughter over a pot of boiling water.

It got soooo bad on February 10 that Brawner asked for a restraining order against the actor. In courts documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court Feb. 15th, she says that McCrary “uses drugs and drinks heavily on a regular basis.” The mother also claims McCrary frequently spanked their daughter and sometimes would even strap her arms during meals.

Darius’ Ex, Karrine Steffans, also accused him of domestic violence and child abuse when they were together. She admitted she saw him beat his son with a spoon.

Related Story:
#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex

abusive behavior , Darius McCrary , Restraining Order

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘Family Matters’ Alum Darius McCrary Accused of Holding Infant Daughter Over Boiling Water

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 6 hours ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 9 hours ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 15 hours ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 20 hours ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 20 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 20 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 1 day ago
We’ve Got The Keys To Skincare Success No…
 1 day ago
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 1 day ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 1 day ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 1 day ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 1 day ago
Photos