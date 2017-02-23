‘Family Matters’ Alum Darius McCrary Accused of Holding Infant Daughter Over Boiling Water

Darius McCrary, who played the “goof ball” Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters is accused of horrifying abusive behavior against his wife and child. In court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, his wife Tammy Brawner, says that McCrary has hit her and “frequently throws things and breaks things in the house,” and in accused of holding his infant daughter over a pot of boiling water.

It got soooo bad on February 10 that Brawner asked for a restraining order against the actor. In courts documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court Feb. 15th, she says that McCrary “uses drugs and drinks heavily on a regular basis.” The mother also claims McCrary frequently spanked their daughter and sometimes would even strap her arms during meals.

Darius’ Ex, Karrine Steffans, also accused him of domestic violence and child abuse when they were together. She admitted she saw him beat his son with a spoon.

Related Story:

#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: