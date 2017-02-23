Two Durham Schools Were On Lockdown This Morning After A Shooting

At around 10:30 this morning, two men were shot at a location in Durham and drove to a convenience store located at Fayetteville Street and Cook Road. The two victims were taken to an area hospital from the convenience store.

Because of their close proximity to the convenience store, Hillside High School and W.G. Pearson Elementary School were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at around 11:00 A.M.

Shooting originated here off Tralea Drive which is a half mile away from where the victim's were found across from Hillside High. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4FF0H9IRgT — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 23, 2017

Hillside High and Pearson Elementary are on "Lock Out" meaning no one is allowed access into the building. Class instruction not disrupted. pic.twitter.com/FsjkwjvLmv — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 23, 2017

