Local
Home > Local

Two Durham Schools Were On Lockdown This Morning After A Shooting

7 hours ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

At around 10:30 this morning, two men were shot at a location in Durham and drove to a convenience store located at Fayetteville Street and Cook Road. The two victims were taken to an area hospital from the convenience store.

Because of their close proximity to the convenience store, Hillside High School and W.G. Pearson Elementary School were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at around 11:00 A.M.

 

 

Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening

23 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening

Continue reading Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening

Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

durham , shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 6 hours ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 9 hours ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 15 hours ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 20 hours ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 20 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 20 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 1 day ago
We’ve Got The Keys To Skincare Success No…
 1 day ago
Portrait of an Oromo woman with maria theresa thalers necklace, Amhara region, Kemise, Ethiopia
FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are…
 1 day ago
Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep…
 1 day ago
He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed…
 1 day ago
Colored nail polish
Puff, Puff Gel Set: Weed Manicures Are Actually…
 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby With Brittany Bell
 1 day ago
Photos