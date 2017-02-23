WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About ‘Hidden Figures’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just when you think acting may be easy, listen to the task Taraji P. Henson had to take on in order to play Katherine Johnson in the critically-acclaimed film, Hidden Figures.

Join us for Women’s Empowerment 2017 on Saturday, April 22nd at the PNC Arena for keynote speaker and award-winning actress, Taraji P. Henson.

Don’t miss musical performances from CeCe Winans and Bishop Hezekiah Walker. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, Feb 24) at the PNC Arena box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, and ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

editorial courtesy of Melissa Wade/The Light 103.9

