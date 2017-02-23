Is John Henton Too Busy For A 'Living Single Reunion
Is John Henton Too Busy For A ‘Living Single’ Reunion

Most known for his role as Overton Wakefield Jones on ‘Living Single’, John Henton stops by the Tom Joyner Morning Show ahead of his performance at the Arlington Improv this weekend. The funny man talks about growing up in Cleveland, the rumored ‘Living Single’ reunion and more.

Watch the entire interview above.

Photos