Is John Henton Too Busy For A ‘Living Single’ Reunion

Your browser does not support iframes.

Most known for his role as Overton Wakefield Jones on ‘Living Single’, John Henton stops by the Tom Joyner Morning Show ahead of his performance at the Arlington Improv this weekend. The funny man talks about growing up in Cleveland, the rumored ‘Living Single’ reunion and more.

Watch the entire interview above.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: