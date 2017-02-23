New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition” In A Few Months

There’s going to be a baby!
Ronnie DeVoe announced via Instagram that he and his wife Shamari are expecting their own little “new edition.”
• Today I want you to join me in wishing my beautiful, loving, talented, strong, ambitious, funny, witty, intelligent and most importantly, GOD fearing wife @ShamariDeVoe the biggest #HAPPYBIRTHDAY on the planet! Yah-Mon! • I LOVE you to #LIFE babe…! And, I thank GOD for sending me an angel, a soul mate and a best friend to share the rest of my life with! • Lastly, of all the great things to happen in #2017 so far, GOD has blessed us with the greatest! —> A #NEWEDITION TO OUR FAMILY…….
