Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child

• Today I want you to join me in wishing my beautiful, loving, talented, strong, ambitious, funny, witty, intelligent and most importantly, GOD fearing wife @ShamariDeVoe the biggest #HAPPYBIRTHDAY on the planet! Yah-Mon! • I LOVE you to #LIFE babe…! And, I thank GOD for sending me an angel, a soul mate and a best friend to share the rest of my life with! • Lastly, of all the great things to happen in #2017 so far, GOD has blessed us with the greatest! —> A #NEWEDITION TO OUR FAMILY…….

A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:32pm PST