Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child

There's going to be new edition to New Edition.

23 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
BET's 'The New Edition Story' Premiere Screening - After Party

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe is excited about the ‘new edition’ to his family. The BBD star took to social media to wish his wife Shamari ‘Happy Birthday’ and announce she’s pregnant with their first child.

With the success of The New Edition Story on BET, Ronnie certainly has a lot to celebrate.

Ronnie DeVoe

Photos