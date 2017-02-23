Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty
New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe
is excited about the ‘new edition’ to his family. The BBD star took to social media to wish his wife Shamari ‘Happy Birthday’ and announce she’s pregnant with their first child.
• Today I want you to join me in wishing my beautiful, loving, talented, strong, ambitious, funny, witty, intelligent and most importantly, GOD fearing wife @ShamariDeVoe the biggest #HAPPYBIRTHDAY on the planet! Yah-Mon! • I LOVE you to #LIFE babe…! And, I thank GOD for sending me an angel, a soul mate and a best friend to share the rest of my life with! • Lastly, of all the great things to happen in #2017 so far, GOD has blessed us with the greatest! —> A #NEWEDITION TO OUR FAMILY…….
A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on
Feb 22, 2017 at 1:32pm PST
With the success of
The New Edition Story on BET, Ronnie certainly has a lot to celebrate.
